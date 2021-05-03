WeTrust Price Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $5,485.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

