Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Shares of WEYS opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

