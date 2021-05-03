WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $26.65 on Friday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.