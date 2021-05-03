Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,119 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.