Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 242 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

