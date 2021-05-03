Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $46.92 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

