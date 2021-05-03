Whittier Trust Co. Has $197,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 327.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American States Water by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 14,757.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.