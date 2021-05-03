Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 173 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 254.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

