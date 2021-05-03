Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

