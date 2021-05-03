WideOpenWest (WOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

