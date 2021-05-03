Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 243,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,949,000. Toyota Motor accounts for about 2.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $9,005,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.55. 1,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.