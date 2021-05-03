Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

PM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. 23,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,212. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

