Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $463,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.98. 603,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.