Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.07. 2,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $189.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

