William Blair Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
