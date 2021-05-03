William Blair Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

