William Blair Initiates Coverage on Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.91 on Monday. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

