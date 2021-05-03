Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $258.86 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $174.15 and a 52 week high of $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

