Wing (WING) Price Hits $47.39 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $47.39 or 0.00082149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $73.67 million and $17.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00279011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.38 or 0.01113477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00723206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.27 or 0.99922237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,679,363 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,363 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

