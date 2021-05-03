Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,722.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $91.50.
About Wolters Kluwer
