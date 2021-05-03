xBTC (xBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $364,969.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $4.37 million and $364,969.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

