Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $42.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

