XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. XMax has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $576,623.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.00882529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.38 or 0.09282030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045727 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

