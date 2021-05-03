XTRABYTES Trading 47.5% Lower This Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $352.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00281134 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.10 or 0.01191519 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00061966 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.