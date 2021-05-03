YF Link (YFL) One Day Volume Tops $373,756.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $277.24 or 0.00481896 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $373,756.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.36 or 0.00850623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.57 or 0.08963260 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

