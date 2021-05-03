YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $68.32 million and $1.87 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.69 or 0.00893076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.10 or 0.09588810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047110 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

