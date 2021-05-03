Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.44 or 0.00890569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,119.29 or 0.10760610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00100222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047401 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

