Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

