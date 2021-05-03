Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Yum China by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

