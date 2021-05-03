Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 403,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

