Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 31,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,822,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.