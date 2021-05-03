Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Fluor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $38,164,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $20,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 5,891.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $14,852,000. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

