Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Kintara Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

KTRA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.