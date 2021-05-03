Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $45.46. 30,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

