Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.32 billion to $26.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

KHC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 7,664,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

