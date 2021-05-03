Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $230.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

