Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $166.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the lowest is $164.66 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.66. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

