Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,856. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

