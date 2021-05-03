Zacks: Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

