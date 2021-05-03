Zacks: Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

OTIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,924. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

