Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

May 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

