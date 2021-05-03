Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.18. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,137. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

