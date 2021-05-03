Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $91.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.53 million and the highest is $93.98 million. Regional Management reported sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $388.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $398.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $427.03 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $442.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. 41,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.