Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $124.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.00 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 5,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. BTRS has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.