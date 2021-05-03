Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.72. Etsy posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.06. 195,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.