Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $442.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the highest is $443.70 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GCO stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 3,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,183. Genesco has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

