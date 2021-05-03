Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.43 Million

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $502.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $459.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $34.69 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

