Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.43 Million

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $502.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $459.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GIL opened at $34.69 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
