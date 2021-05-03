Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $195.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.76 million and the lowest is $195.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $222.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $854.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $520,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 3,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -281.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

