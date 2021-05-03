Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.28 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce $63.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $250.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $259.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.58 million, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of Information Services Group stock remained flat at $$4.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,261. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

