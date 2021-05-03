Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $19.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $120.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.27 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $146.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 4,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

