Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Analog Devices has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

