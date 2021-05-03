Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

ADI traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Analog Devices has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.